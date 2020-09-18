‘Kal Penn Approves This Message’ Signs WGA Contract

The WGA East has signed Kal Penn Approves This Message to a guild contract after reports that the politically themed comedy-variety series “was being produced non-union,” the guild said. Writers working on the series will now be covered under the WGA’s minimum basic agreement. The show originally billed itself as an “unscripted comedy series that […]

