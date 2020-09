Thriller film, “Kidnapped” is close to wrapping up one of the latest movies into production in Australia, following the disruption caused by the coronavirus and stay-at-home restrictions. Production is now under way in and around Port Douglas in the far North of Australia’s Queensland state, with a shoot that runs Aug. 17 to Sept. 9. […]

