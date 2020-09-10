‘Kingdom of Silence’: Showtime Documentary Explores Backdrop Of Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder

By Celebrity News Wire on September 10, 2020

Showtime’s documentary Kingdom of Silence examines the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The film premieres on October 2, the two-year anniversary of Khashoggi’s death. Kingdom of Silence examines U.S.-Saudi Arabia history in the decades leading up to today’s troubling interactions between […]

