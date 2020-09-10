Showtime’s documentary Kingdom of Silence examines the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The film premieres on October 2, the two-year anniversary of Khashoggi’s death. Kingdom of Silence examines U.S.-Saudi Arabia history in the decades leading up to today’s troubling interactions between […]

The post ‘Kingdom of Silence’: Showtime Documentary Explores Backdrop Of Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.