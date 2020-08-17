Independent production companies continue to lead the way back into production amid the coronavirus pandemic. Leverage, a new incarnation of the 2008 crime drama for IMDb TV, is entering its second week of filing in NewOrleans, Louisiana. The series is produced by Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment. It has joined fellow indie productions, Tyler Perry Studios’ […]

The post ‘Leverage’: Production Underway On IMDb TV Series Reboot In Louisiana appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.