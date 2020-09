Filming has resumed on BBC Drama’s flagship crime thriller Line Of Duty following a lengthy production delay due to the pandemic. Deadline told you back in July that the hit police drama was looking to resume shooting around late August after the hiatus, and the broadcaster has confirmed the show is back up and running […]

