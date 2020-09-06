SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s Lovecraft County episode ‘A History of Violence’ on HBO. Tread carefully. EXCLUSIVE: “There was an operative sentence that came to me at the beginning, and it had to do with Jurnee Smollett calling me on a Saturday early early early in the morning,” explains director Victoria Mahoney […]

The post ‘Lovecraft Country’ Director Victoria Mahoney On Going Full ‘Indiana Jones’ In Tonight’s Episode & Scoring A “Quiet Win For The Culture” appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.