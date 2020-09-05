Making memories! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff gushed over spending family time with her son, Jeremey Roloff, his wife, Audrey Roloff, and her grandkids on Friday, September 4.

“Had Jer and Auj and kids over the other night. You just know that this mama and grandma was a happy camper,” Amy, 55, captioned a cute selfie along with two red hearts and a party popper emojis. “Loved making dinner for them, gathering around the table and awesome time hanging out [with] the grandkids. Feeding fish, chasing Felix around and playing with stuff animals and shuffleboard. Love my family.”

Amy’s daughter-in-law Audrey shared a sweet comment on the post. “Thanks for the most delicious dinner and dessert,” the 29-year-old wrote.

Fans loved to see Amy and her family reunite with children and grandchildren. She shares twins Jeremy and Zach Roloff, daughter Molly Roloff and son Jacob Roloff with ex-husband Matt Roloff. She’s a grandma to Jeremy’s daughter, Ember, and grandson, Bode. She’s also a grandmother to Zach’s son, Jackson, and daughter, Lilah, whom he shares with wife Tori Roloff.

Since the TLC star is rarely seen spending time with her kids and grandkids on social media, fans speculated that she had been “replaced” as a mother-in-law and grandma by Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

On August 23, the farmer, 58, shared a Boomerang of Caryn, 53, with Tori, 29, and a mutual friend smiling during an outing on the family’s Roloff Farms.

“My heart goes to Amy. I guess we all can be replaced,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Tori favors Caryn. When she talks to Amy, you can see the dislike.” A third added, “Caryn takes over, and Tori dumps Amy.”

Neither Matt, Caryn nor Tori responded to fan speculation. While it may seem Amy doesn’t spend as much time with Tori as Caryn does, the proud grandparent shared photos of herself enjoying some playtime with Tori’s kids on August 30.

“When you come back from traveling for a couple of weeks the first thing you want to do is visit the grandkids. First Jackson and Lilah,” Amy gushed in her Instagram caption. “Had a good time building a fort [with] Jackson and playing [with] Lilah after she woke up. These two always puts a smile on my face and my heart filled [with] love. I’m thankful and blessed.”

The post ‘LPBW’ Star Amy Roloff Reunites With Jeremy, Audrey and Grandkids for Dinner: ‘Love My Family’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.