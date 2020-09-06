‘Mainstream’ Director Gia Coppola on Being Inspired By Elia Kazan, Watching ‘Bambi’

By Celebrity News Wire on September 6, 2020

Back at the Venice Film Festival with Andrew Garfield starrer “Mainstream,” presented in the Horizons section, Gia Coppola took part in the “Life Through a Different Lens: Contactless Connections” talk on Friday – following in the (virtual) footsteps of Demi Moore and Nadine Labaki. During the chat, hosted by the festival and Mastercard, she looked […]

