When Quentin Dupieux’s “Mandibles,” a buddy comedy about two bumbling dolts and a giant CGI bug, premieres out of competition at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5, the screening could mark a mainstream breakout moment for the idiosyncratic director, and reaffirm French genre filmmaking as a market draw. Beginning with 2010’s “Rubber,” Dupieux’s absurdist, […]

The post ‘Mandibles’ Creates Buzz at Venice as French Genre Fare Fights for Place at Table appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.