Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins enter the glamorous world of 1930s Hollywood in the first look images for David Fincher’s Mank. In the photos for the drama set before Citizen Kane hit the big screen, Oldman transforms into famed Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and Seyfried becomes starlet Marion Davies. The Netflix drama, […]

The post ‘Mank’: Netflix Drops First Look Images For David Fincher’s 1930s Drama appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.