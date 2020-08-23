Production of two TV shows, Ten’s “Masked Singer” and Nine’s “Millionaire’s Hotseat” has been halted in Australia due to resurgence of the coronavirus. The two shows were both filming in different parts of the Docklands Studio in Melbourne, Victoria. “Masked Singer” shut down on Saturday after seven members of the crew were revealed to have […]

