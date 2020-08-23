‘Masked Singer Australia’ Production Halted Following COVID Outbreak

The Masked Singer Australia has entered into lockdown mode after several crew members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The production team, which numbers 180 and includes the masked celebrities, host Osher Gunsberg and its judging panel, are now in self-isolation.

With just one episode to go in the current season, production is now immediately suspended, as “the health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” explains a statement issued Sunday.

The series is filmed in Melbourne, which currently holds the unwanted status as Australia’s coronavirus hotspot, and airs on the commercial Network 10.

The show will go on. All episodes are in the can, with the exception of the grand final, which means fans can tune in on Monday and Tuesday nights for the next couple weeks.

Speaking to Channel 10’s The Project, Gunsberg revealed the big surprise came just two hours out from the final. “Nothing that we make is worth risking that many people’s lives,” he says.

Coronavirus has now impacted the set of Australia’s zaniest show, @maskedsinger_au. BUT, don’t fret because the show is STILL ON! To tell us more is host, @oshergunsberg. #Studio10 pic.twitter.com/8OZJq5AJGq — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) August 24, 2020

ARIA Award-winning singers Katie Noonan and Christine Anu are among the Aussie celebrities unmasked earlier this season.

The wacky show is a hit Down Under, where it regularly outperforms all rival entertainment programs in its slot and snags more than one million viewers.

