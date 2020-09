Shaun Weiss — famous for playing Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” — is looking like a million bucks … ’cause he’s got brand new pearly whites and he’s now over 200 days sober!!! Shaun’s friend, Drew Gallagher, tells TMZ … Shaun received some…

The post ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Beaming Thanks to Brand New Teeth appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.