“Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo asked the judge to go easy on her husband in his federal gun case … but instead, the judge dropped the hammer. Drita and her two daughters were in court Friday for her husband Lee D’Avanzo’s sentencing in New…

The post ‘Mob Wives’ Star Drita D’Avanzo’s Hubby Gets 5 Years in Prison in Federal Gun Case appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.