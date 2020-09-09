‘Mulan’ Streaming Release Was Shaped By Consumer Sentiment On Movie Theaters, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Says

By Celebrity News Wire on September 9, 2020

Settling on the release pattern for Mulan was “not an easy decision,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy freely acknowledges. “There were so many factors at play here.” Ultimately, the $200 million tentpole was released on September 4 as a “premier access” title costing $30 to subscribers to Disney+, with some select theatrical engagements in parts of […]

