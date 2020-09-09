The controversy surrounding Disney’s live-action update on 1998 animated classic Mulan is heating up just as the film is about to be released in China. In recent days, backlash outside the Middle Kingdom has increased over a line in the movie’s credits roll that reportedly thanks the Xinjiang authorities, including one entity that is on […]

The post ‘Mulan’: U.S. Senator Blasts Disney For “Whitewashing Genocide” In China appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.