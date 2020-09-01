Leslie K. Barry’s upcoming novel “Newark Minutemen” has been optioned by Fulwell 73, the independent production company behind “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” John Niven and Nick Ball are attached to pen the screenplay. “Newark Minutemen” is based on an incredible true story. It centers on a Jewish boxer who goes undercover for […]

