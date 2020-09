Rami Malek plays the newest James Bond villain, Safin, in the upcoming “No Time to Die.” A new video uploaded to the James Bond 007 YouTube channel on Monday gave the first detailed view into Malek’s character, a man bent on revenge. But he’s also convinced that the destruction he causes — and his plot […]

The post ‘No Time to Die’: Meet Safin, the Villain Played by Rami Malek (Watch) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.