Spanish producer-distributor and sales agent Filmax will handle international rights on Lara Izagirre’s “Nora,” the film opener at this year’s San Sebastian Zinemira Basque cinema showcase. Selected for San Sebastian’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in 2018, “Nora” is Izagirre’s second feature, following on ”An Autumn Without Berlin,” a Basque homecoming drama which scored a best […]

The post ‘Nora,’ from ‘An Autumn Without Berlin’ Helmer Lara Izagirre, Scooped by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.