“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones has signed on for the lead role in Legendary’s social thriller “Fresh.” The project is based on Lauryn Kahn’s script with Mimi Cave directing. Legendary, which announced the Edgar-Jones casting on Tuesday, is keeping the film’s storyline under wraps. Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce. “Normal People,” […]

