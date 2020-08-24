Jerry Lewis’ comedy “The Nutty Professor” is getting a reboot from the production company behind “Scream 5.” Project X principals James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein have bought the rights to the 1963 movie, which was remade in 1996 starring Eddie Murphy. No director or actors are attached to the remake yet. Lewis portrayed […]

The post ‘Nutty Professor’ Reboot in the Works With ‘Scream 5’ Producers appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.