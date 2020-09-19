‘Ozark’ Cast: What They Look Like in Real Life

Talk about TV transformations! Jason Bateman and the cast of Ozark look quite different outside the confines of the Netflix drama.

The Emmy-nominated series debuted in July 2017 and became a hit for the streaming platform. Bateman (Martin Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore) and Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis) star in the show, which follows a family of money launderers after their move to the Ozarks.

Since its premiere, Ozark has scored 32 Emmy nods, with wins in 2019 for Garner in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category and for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Netflix renewed the series in June 2020 for a fourth and final season, which will air in two parts.

Showrunner Chris Mundy opened up about the show’s secret formula for success during Deadline’s Contenders Television livestream event. “Every single year and episode you learn a little more about them, so if you keep to that simple formula, even with all the craziness, then something good will probably happen,” he said in June 2020, referring to the two dueling families at the center of the series.

Bateman reiterated Mundy’s statement while pointing out that the viewership boost in season 3 was at least in part due to stay-at-home orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very proud of what we did, but we would be lying if we said we didn’t have a little virus aid,” the actor quipped. “We had some gratuitous timing with the show coming out when everyone had nothing to look at except their walls and television. Hopefully people liked what they were looking at.”

Linney, for her part, believed the actors hit their stride after three seasons of working alongside each other. “There’s something about familiarity,” she noted. “You can hit the ground running.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Ozark looks like on and off screen!

The post ‘Ozark’ Cast: What They Look Like in Real Life appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.