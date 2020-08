Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, who scored an Oscar nomination for Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” no longer has coronavirus. “After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection,” Banderas tweeted. “I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to […]

