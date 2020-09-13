The “Parks and Recreation” cast are reuniting for the second time this year. Several of the show’s stars, including Amy Poehler, Adam Scott and Nick Offerman, will hold a virtual event raising money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir and series co-creator Michael Schur will also join in on the fundraiser, […]

The post ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.