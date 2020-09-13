‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser

By Celebrity News Wire on September 13, 2020

The “Parks and Recreation” cast are reuniting for the second time this year. Several of the show’s stars, including Amy Poehler, Adam Scott and Nick Offerman, will hold a virtual event raising money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir and series co-creator Michael Schur will also join in on the fundraiser, […]

