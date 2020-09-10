‘Project Power’ And ‘The Last Husband’ Plug Into Nielsen Streaming Top 10

By Celebrity News Wire on September 10, 2020

Project Power, the Netflix action movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt, cracked Nielsen’s recently inaugurated weekly top 10 of streaming titles in the U.S. for August 10-16. The film was joined by another Netflix feature, The Last Husband, which stars Carly Pope and Kevin Alejandro. The Umbrella Academy again topped the list, which is […]

The post ‘Project Power’ And ‘The Last Husband’ Plug Into Nielsen Streaming Top 10 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story