Project Power, the Netflix action movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt, cracked Nielsen’s recently inaugurated weekly top 10 of streaming titles in the U.S. for August 10-16. The film was joined by another Netflix feature, The Last Husband, which stars Carly Pope and Kevin Alejandro. The Umbrella Academy again topped the list, which is […]

The post ‘Project Power’ And ‘The Last Husband’ Plug Into Nielsen Streaming Top 10 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.