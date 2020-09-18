Betsy West and Julie Cohen, who directed RBG, the feature-length documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reacted Friday to Ginsburg’s death Friday at age 87. “Like so many Americans, we are crushed by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” West and Cohen said in a joint statement. “Even had she not become […]

The post ‘RBG’ Directors On How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wanted To Be Remembered appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.