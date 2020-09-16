London-based sales and production company Film Constellation has scored multiple new deals on Natalie Erika James’ all-female Sundance horror hit “Relic.” The movie has now sold out internationally. Lauded by critics, the film opened in the U.S. in July via IFC Films, rapidly grossing $1.2 million at the box office, following a successful drive-in campaign and […]

