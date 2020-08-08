‘Renovation Inc.’: HGTV Brings ‘Renovation Island’ Prequel Series To U.S. Audiences

By Celebrity News Wire on August 8, 2020

HGTV will bring the business beginnings of Renovation Island stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler to American viewers when Renovation Inc. debuts on HGTV Aug. 30. The new-to-HGTV program, which aired in 2016 for HGTV Canada, features the Baeumlers walking viewers through the establishment of their shared Canada-based renovation company and the constant juggling of business […]

