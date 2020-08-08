HGTV will bring the business beginnings of Renovation Island stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler to American viewers when Renovation Inc. debuts on HGTV Aug. 30. The new-to-HGTV program, which aired in 2016 for HGTV Canada, features the Baeumlers walking viewers through the establishment of their shared Canada-based renovation company and the constant juggling of business […]

