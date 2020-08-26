Cast member D’Andra Simmons confirmed that the new season of The Real Housewives of Dallas will address Brandi Redmond’s racially insensitive video that resurfaced.

“I think that it’s very important for the show,” Simmons told Page Six. “We can’t just sweep it under the rug, especially since it was such a big deal for people and they were very upset about it.”

“I can’t really talk about the other cast members, but there’s another reason why we had to do that, as well,” Simmons added. “You’ll have to wait and see [what that is],” hinting about other conversations regarding race that were possibly mentioned throughout the season.

The video, which was originally filmed in 2017, resurfaced in January after being posted by Steve Kemble– the former wedding planner for LeeAnne Locken.

“They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty,” Redmond said in the video while mocking an Asian accent.

In January, Redmond, 42, issued an apology via Twitter writing, “A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity. I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

The insensitive video resurfaced quickly after the reality star appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December- the two discussed racially insensitive comments Locken previously made about RHOD co-star Kary Brittingham last season.

Kemble posted the clip right after, captioning it, “Take A Seat #BrandiRedmond Remember this!? I Do!,” and then proceeded to call out host Cohen and other RHOD cast members over their previous remarks regarding Locken’s insensitive comments.

Locken’s comments happened last season when the cast took a trip to Thailand and went to see a sex “ping pong” show. Locken went on a rant about Mexico native Brittingham, who expressed interest in attending the show. ()

“That f—ing c— wants to prove how f—ing tough she is because she’s from Mexico,” Locken said, adding, “the little chirpy Mexican has to have her way and so she drug everyone there.”

During the season finale, 52-year-old Locken apologized to Brittingham, 50, and issued a public apology on Twitter stating it was “never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future.”

Locken, who was on the show since the beginning in 2016, had since left the show, PEOPLE confirmed in February.

While Locken quickly worked to repair the damages done, Redmond initially took a different approach to handle the backlash and hate from the public.

In a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, she explained she was “making a joke of myself,” and added in another comment, “there is a difference between making fun of yourself vs others or talking s—.”

In another now-deleted response, she wrote: “It’s a good impersonation if I do say so myself and there was no harm done. I would do it again for a damn good audition. Have a great day.”

