The claws are out!

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Danielle Staub, didn’t hold back in her attack against host Andy Cohen about the “pain” she had endured while on the show. The TV personality revealed her grievances for his actions in the past and present in a social media post and on her podcast Absolutely Danielle.

“I am no longer forced to walk into the Lion’s Den,” the 58-year-old shared with her 428K Instagram followers. “Andy kept me In the dark long enough! He has taken what’s mine and given it to others!”

“Now that you are a parent I’d hoped you would see some of the pain you caused my family, even when I left the show to protect my young children, you mocked me repeatedly defaming me and yet I still continued to give you over a decade to do right by me and mine!” she continued.

The New Jersey native expressed her resentment for the talk show host’s decisions throughout the years writing, “for all the times you made me stand alone ‘kept me in the dark’, may you tread lightly in your own darkness. ‘For letting me be the last to know’ may you learn to do better.”

“You must’ve seen this coming and YOU know you were wrong, yet you continued. So for all the times you held me down and picked me apart instead of building me up and standing with me, for all the times you made me stand alone,” the mother of two said.

Staub said she had waited a long time for Cohen to acknowledge her contribution to the show, but he failed to ever do so. “I’ve been waiting for you to revere me, I’ve even gone as far as to ask you to be kinder and more gentle with me but it fell on deaf ears,” she wrote. “ No more waiting or asking, i have no hate no more respect I don’t honor you and I won’t defend you.”

But I will advise: “Be careful whose toes you step on today because they may be attached to the a** you have to kiss tomorrow.”’

She ended her rant advising the talk show host to “lead by example” because those who have put him on a “pedestal” wait to follow in his lead and often “mirror your behavior.”

Fans were quick to respond with questions, some taking her side while others continued to criticize. One fan wrote, “But you kept showing up, right?! Coming back for more,” and another said “I’m a fan of yours but you can’t blame him for everything. You have to take responsibility for some of your actions. It’s goes both ways.”

Oh her podcast, the TV personality teased that she would reveal some of Cohen’s off-air extra-curricular activities. “Is Andy ready for his son to know who he is? Because the Andy I know would hit up Grindr and go on three or four Grindr dates an evening,” she said.

“And these are people who are pretty reputable sources, I just don’t, I don’t even want to talk about the drugs and the partying, not now anyway, but we can get back to that,” the Naked Truth author said. “I can accuse him all I want and I’m not talking about marijuana. I’m not talking about legalizing.”

Staub announced her exit from the series in January on Watch What Happens Live, explaining “I will be never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls. I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on a platform and be here with all of you. But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”

The reality star who had repeatedly butt heads with Teresa Guidice, 48, and got in a physical altercation Margaret Joseph, pulling her hair during an argument, decided to part ways with the show during season 3, only appearing in a limited capacity on seasons 8, 9 and 10, before confirming her final farewell in January.

