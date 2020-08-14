‘RHONY’ Fans Find ‘American Idol’ Star Luann, Tinsley and Ramona Dated

Constantine Maroulis’ reality TV ties appear to extend to the Bravo universe. Real Housewives of New York City viewers discovered the former American Idol contestant is the man Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Tinsley Mortimer all dated — a revelation hinted at during the Thursday, August 13, episode.

Viewers took to Twitter after Luann, 55, showed Ramona, 63, a photo of an American Idol “winner” on her phone during a car ride in Mexico. After the Ageless by Ramona founder saw the snap, she revealed she also went on a date with the mystery singer.

“We share a lot of people, don’t we? I went out with him. I know him well. Been there, done that,” Ramona quipped. “So has Tinsley!”

One social media user tweeted, “Ok people. Who were the ladies just talking about? An Idol winner LuAnn, Ramona and apparently Tinsley slept with?! They bleeped his name out? I’m dying to know! #RHONY #bravo.”

A second fan wrote, “The streets are saying the girls are Eskimo sisters with Constantine Maroulis #RHONY.”

A third user shared photos of Luann, Ramona and Tinsley, 44, all posing with the singer, writing, “And the winner is … Constantine #RHONY.”

A rep for Maroulis subsequently confirmed to Us Weekly that he is the man in question. “The ladies certainly were discussing Constantine on RHONY last night. They were probably listening to his new album … ” the rep told Us before confirming his ties to the ladies. “Constantine Maroulis’ relationship with Tinsley was well documented several years ago. Constantine performed with Luann as part of her holiday tour last year and has enjoyed a friendship with Ramona as well. Constantine has great love and respect for them, considers each of them dear friends.”

Fans may remember Maroulis was featured on Tinsley’s short-lived reality show, High Society, which aired on The CW in 2010. The former Rock of Ages star was also in the background of a season 7 episode of RHONY, which may be how Ramona met him. He attended Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl Cocktails Launch Party in February 2015. Furthermore, Maroulis has been part of Luann’s “Countess and Friends” cabaret show in the past.

While some viewers pointed out that Maroulis didn’t win American Idol — he came in sixth place on season 4 of the singing competition — most fans were ready to dub him the new Harry Dubin of the group. (The businessman has been linked to Luann, Ramona, Sonja Morgan and was even married to former Housewife Aviva Drescher.)

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

