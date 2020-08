Tyra Sanchez — the retired drag queen who won season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — got busted for spray-painting graffiti in ATL. Tyra was arrested Thursday and is facing one count of criminal damage to property. According to Atlanta PD ……

The post ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Tyra Sanchez Arrested for Vandalism appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.