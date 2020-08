EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim has signed with CAA for representation. Nwodim joined the venerable late-night sketch show SNL as a featured cast member in 2018 and is now heading into her third season. She can also be seen in the Hulu series Shrill, IFC’s Brockmire, and the upcoming feature, The Broken […]

