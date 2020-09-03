Don’t mess with Mary Fitzgerald! The Selling Sunset star is clearing the air about rumors that her television nuptials were just for show. “Our wedding was absolutely real,” the 39-year-old said on Britain’s FUBAR Radio on Thursday, September 3. “We invited all of our friends and family. We didn’t tell anybody. We just signed the papers for personal reasons and then we wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding.”

“It’s not that big of a deal,” the reality star explained. “They’re like, ‘The show’s fake, this is all fake.’ We’re like, what are you talking about? You see all of our family! How can you fake that? That was our wedding! People sign a certificate all the time before they do their actual wedding.”

Fitzgerald even changed things around after two of her pals couldn’t attend the milestone event. “Nicole who was the officiant and who signed as the witness, she was trying to get pregnant and then one of my other friends [was] too, and they [couldn’t] go,” she said. “So, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ And so we just waited until we could plan and do the wedding we wanted.”

At the end of the day, Fitzgerald would have been ecstatic to bypass the celebrations altogether. “Romain’s never been married before,” the real estate agent shared. “A wedding didn’t mean that much to me. I was happy to just go on a beach in Bali and I tried very hard to do that actually. No cameras, no anything, just our closest friends.”

Last month, the couple made headlines after it was revealed that they legally tied the knot before the Netflix series aired. “Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” a representative for Fitzgerald told PEOPLE.

“In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show,” the rep added.

The lovebirds wed at the Ventura County Courthouse on March 9, 2018, TMZ reported. However, their nuptials — which aired during season 2 — actually took place on October 19, 2019, in which Fitzgerald’s coworkers attended, and everything worked out for the best.

“It was our dream wedding. Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that’s what we did,” she told PEOPLE.

