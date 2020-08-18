Selpink in your area! On Monday (Aug. 17), Blackpink and Selena Gomez dropped a pair of teasers for their upcoming, much-hyped collaboration.

The K-pop girl group shared a brand-new teaser poster for the as-yet-untitled single via the official Twitter page for their label, YG Entertainment. Just in time for the dog days of summer, the promo image shows a black-and-pink popsicle melted with a similar orange-hued treat as they sweat together in the sun. The poster also reaffirms the track’s Aug. 28 release date, but stops short of revealing its title.

For her part, Gomez posted a cropped photo of a baby pink bus with a license plate emblazoned with the portmanteau of her name and the K-pop act’s, writing, “SELPINK pulling up soon. 8/28″ alongside the cryptic visual.

The new collaboration will follow the release of Blackpink’s fellow 2020 single “How You Like That,” which peaked at No. 33 on the Hot 100 upon its release, coincidentally matching the high mark achieved by “Kill This Love” back in 2019. It will also mark their second crossover single of the year with a major American pop star after teaming up with Lady Gaga for sugary bilingual Chromatica highlight “Sour Candy.”

Meanwhile, Gomez most recently collaborated with Trevor Daniel on the remix of rising pop singer’s 2020 single “Past Life” in the wake of her own smash 2020 album Rare. The singer kicked off the year by earning the first Hot 100 No. 1 of her career with the LP’s vulnerable lead single, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Check out the two new Selpink teasers while you count down the days until the collab drops below.

