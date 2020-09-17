Some films demand a willing suspension of disbelief, expecting audiences to put aside quibbles of what’s plausible, probable or even possible. Roseanne Liang’s “Shadow in the Cloud” parts ways with credibility altogether. This insanely entertaining high-altitude horror movie — which takes place almost entirely aboard a gremlin-infested WW2-era B-17 bomber — asks you to check […]

