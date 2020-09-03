Two more Warner Bros. Television TV series, both from John Wells Prods., are resuming production in Los Angeles next week. Shameless is set to start filming its 11th and final season on Sept. 8; TNT’s Animal Kingdom will begin shooting Season 5 on Sept. 7. They are the first WBTV series to restart production in […]

