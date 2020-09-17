‘She-Hulk’ Disney Plus Series Casts Tatiana Maslany in Lead Role

Tatiana Maslany is near a deal to play the lead role of the upcoming “She-Hulk” series at Disney Plus, Variety has learned from sources. The series centers on Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out, Jennifer […]

