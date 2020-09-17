‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Lands Title Role In New Marvel Series

EXCLUSIVE: After tapping Kat Coiro as director, Marvel Studios looks to have found its star to take over the title role in its She-Hulk series. Sources tell Deadline that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is the choice to play the title character in Marvel’s She-Hulk series for Disney Plus. Deadline broke on Tuesday that Coiro would direct several episodes, […]

