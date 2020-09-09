‘She Is The Ocean’ Documentary Gets Blue Fox Deal, Trailer Ahead Of Toronto; ‘Fly Like A Girl’ Lands At Gravitas Ventures – Film Briefs

By Celebrity News Wire on September 9, 2020

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired She Is the Ocean, the new documentary from Inna Blokhina (On the Wave) that follows nine women from across the globe who share a deep and profound love of the ocean. Blue Fox will release the pic traditional and virtual cinemas on October 16. Among those featured in the doc: […]

