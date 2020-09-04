WarnerMedia’s Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are teaming on Shenmue, a 13-episode original anime series based on the SEGA game franchise. The co-production will stream worldwide outside of Japan and mainland China on Crunchyroll and air on Adult Swim’s Toonami in the domestic U.S. Shenmue follows the journey of Ryo Hazuki. After he witnesses his father’s […]

The post ‘Shenmue’ Anime Series Based On SEGA Game Franchise Greenlit By Crunchyroll & Adult Swim appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.