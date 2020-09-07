The magic number! Pregnant Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert may be all set with their future family of five.

“We have a name we are both super attached to (for no specific reason) that we love for a girl!” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost wrote during a Monday, September 7, Instagram Q&A session. “We are saving it for if some crazy reason we end up having four kids. (Although I’m pretty sure Tanner is going to get the snip-snip).”

The Colorado native announced in May that she and the Bachelorette alum are expecting their third child after welcoming Emerson, 3, and Brooks, 13 months, in August 2017 and July 2019, respectively.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!”

Later that same week, Tolbert said Roper’s pregnancy was a “surprise,” explaining, “This one was not planned. Very much an accident.”

While the Missouri native was previously “content” with two kids, he added on his Instagram Story at the time: “But now this happens, so we’re gonna have three. I’m like, ‘What’s the difference between three and four?’”

Just ahead of their pregnancy announcement, Tolbert exclusively told Us Weekly that he was “on the fence” about expanding their family. “I think Jade definitely wants one [more],” he told Us in May. “More and more as time goes on, I think I’m joining her side for like, ‘OK, a third would be kind of cool to have.”

Roper chimed in, “I grew up in a family of three kids and he grew up in a family of two kids, so I think we see it the way we grew up. I’ve always just wanted another. I feel like our family is not complete, so I would love to have a third.”

Now that the former reality stars have baby No. 3 on the way, the pair are polling their Instagram followers for help choosing a name.

Roper showed her fans 16 options earlier this month, explaining that the bracket would “narrow down” the monikers until only one was left. She and Tolbert have Reed, Cohen, Westley/West, James, Dean, Roper, Callum, Rivers, Jack, Atticus, Forrest, Porter, Landry, Baker, Connor and Thatcher on their list.

