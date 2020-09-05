‘SNL’ to Honor Chadwick Boseman With Rerun of His Hosted Episode

NBC is planning to honor the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman with a re-run of an episode of Saturday Night Live that he hosted in April 2018.

The episode will air at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 5. During the show, Boseman reprised his role as T’Challa from the superhero pic, this time appearing in a Black Jeopardy sketch. In a Black Panther-themed sketch, Boseman explained the ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute from the movie.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43, after a four year battle with colon cancer, survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

The day after his death, the official Twitter account for SNL tweeted a photo of Boseman in a brightly colored jacket and against a warm, painted backdrop of the sky, water and flowers — it was originally used to promote the episode he hosted.

Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Barack Obama, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Pratt were among the many Hollywood figures who posted tributes to the actor on social media, remembering his “brilliant, beautiful, kind artistic mind.”

View the Black Jeopardy sketch from Boseman’s SNL episode below.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.

