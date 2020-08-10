Patrick Star is about to become the star of his own show. A “SpongeBob Squarepants” spinoff series centered around SpongeBob’s pink friend is in the works at Nickelodeon, Variety has confirmed with sources. Bill Fagerbakke is set to voice the character one more. “Spongebob Squarepants,” which first premiered in 1999, is the network’s longest-running animated series and […]

