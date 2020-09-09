What happens in Vegas…! Stranger Things star David Harbour has tied the knot with singer Lily Allen.

Harbour, 45, and Allen, 35, got hitched in a ceremony held at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday, September 7. It was reported that the couple obtained a marriage license at the Clark County Clerk’s office just one day prior.

The happy couple confirmed their marriage via Instagram on Wednesday, September 9. The ‘Smile’ singer posted a series of pics as the couple hugged in a chapel as an Elvis Presley impersonator stood close by.

The stars were first linked in January 2019, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. The couple was then spotted again in August of the same year while he was filming Black Widow in London. Following his hosting debut on SNL in October, the two were photographed heading to the show’s afterparty together.

Allen appeared to confirm the dating rumors by sharing photos from an SNL sketch, captioning a photo of Harbour’s biceps and saying, “Mine.”

This is Allen’s second marriage. The pop star was married to Sam Cooper from 2011-2018 and welcomed two daughters together: Marnie Rose, 7 and Ethel Mary, 8.

Harbour was previously dating Fantastic Beasts actress Alison Sudol.

Their ceremony was low-key… the reception was held at In-N-Out Burger!

Scroll through to see pics of the newlyweds’ Vegas wedding.

