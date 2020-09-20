After winning seven Emmys for season 2, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor Drama series for Jeremy Strong tonight, HBO’s Succession third season can’t come fast enough. And, of course, the pandemic has just thrown a wrench in production. Strong, appearing at the Emmys virtual backstage before tonight’s 2x winner creator Jesse Armstrong, […]

The post ‘Succession’: Emmy Winner Jeremy Strong Talks Season 3 Production Return – Backstage appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.