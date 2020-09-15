‘Succession’s Sarah Snook To Star In Searchlight’s ‘Persuasion’

Sarah Snook is set to star in Searchlight’s adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Persuasion. Mahalia Belo is directing. Alison Own and Debra Hayward are producing through their Monumental Pictures banner. BBC Films is co-financing the drama. The novel tells the story of Anne Elliot (Snook) who, many years after refusing the proposal of young […]

