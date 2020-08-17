“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles is jumping from one Eric Kripke show right into another. The actor is joining the cast of “The Boys” in its third season, Ackles and Amazon Prime Video announced Monday. “I keep wondering what I’ll do….when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year,” Ackles wrote on Instagram. “Then it hit me.” Ackles will […]

The post ‘Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 3 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.