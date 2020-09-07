‘Supernova,’ ‘African Apocalypse,’ ‘Mogul Mowgli’ Among BFI London Film Festival Selections

By Celebrity News Wire on September 7, 2020

The 64th edition of the British Film Institute London Film Festival (LFF) revealed its full program Tuesday, containing a robust line-up of 58 features from around the world, as well as a range of extended reality (XR) projects and shorts. As previously announced, Steve MacQueen’s “Mangrove” will open the festival and Francis Lee’s “Ammonite” will […]

