The 64th edition of the British Film Institute London Film Festival (LFF) revealed its full program Tuesday, containing a robust line-up of 58 features from around the world, as well as a range of extended reality (XR) projects and shorts. As previously announced, Steve MacQueen’s “Mangrove” will open the festival and Francis Lee’s “Ammonite” will […]

The post ‘Supernova,’ ‘African Apocalypse,’ ‘Mogul Mowgli’ Among BFI London Film Festival Selections appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.