UPDATED: Well Go USA has set an October 23 release date in theaters and drive-ins for Synchronic, the sci-fi thriller starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie that the distributor picked up at last year’s Toronto Film Festival in a seven-figure deal. A digital release is also in the works for January. The pic, directed by […]

The post ‘Synchronic’ Starring Jamie Dornan And Anthony Mackie Gets October Release Date From Well Go appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.